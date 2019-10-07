Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 13-19

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 82. Actress Melinda Dillon (“A Christmas Story”) is 80. Musician Paul Simon is 78. Actress Pamela Tiffin is 77. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 75. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 73. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 73. Singer Sammy Hagar is 72. Model Beverly Johnson is 67. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 63. Singer Cherrelle is 60. Singer-actress-talk-show host Marie Osmond is 60. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 59. Actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (“That’s So Raven”) is 57. Actress Kelly Preston is 57. Country singer John Wiggins is 57. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 55. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 55. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” ”The Bernie Mac Show”) is 54. Actress Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” ”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 51. Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” ”Martin”) is 51. Singer Carlos Marin of Il Divo is 51. Country singer Rhett Akins is 50. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” ”Da Ali G Show”) is 48. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 44. Singer Ashanti is 39. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 39. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 39. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 18.

Oct. 14: Country singer Melba Montgomery is 82. Singer Cliff Richard is 79. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 73. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” ”B.J. and the Bear”) is 66. TV personality Arleen Sorkin (“America’s Funniest People,” ”Days of Our Lives”) is 64. Singer Thomas Dolby is 61. Actress Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 56. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum”) is 54. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 53. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” ”Homicide: Life On The Street”) is 49. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 49. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 45. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 44. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 43. Singer Usher is 41. TV personality Stacy Keibler (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 40. Actress Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 33. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32.

Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 84. Actress Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 82. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 77. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage to India”) is 73. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 73. Singer Tito Jackson is 66. Actor Larry Miller (“The Nutty Professor”) is 66. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” ”Dear John”) is 65. Actress Tanya Roberts (“That ’70s Show,” ”Charlie’s Angels”) is 60. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 57. Singer Eric Benet is 53. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 50. Actor Dominic West is 50. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 50. Singer Ginuwine is 49. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 40. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV’s “Ransom”) is 39. Singer Keyshia Cole is 38. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27.

Oct. 16: Actress Angela Lansbury is 94. Actor Peter Bowles (“Victoria,” ”Rumpole of the Bailey”) is 83. Actor Barry Corbin (“One Tree Hill,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 79. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 76. Actress Suzanne Somers is 73. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 72. Producer-director David Zucker is 72. Actress Martha Smith (“Animal House,” ”Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 67. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 61. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 60. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 59. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 58. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 57. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 57. Actress Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” ”The Steve Harvey Show”) is 50. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 50. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 48. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 48. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 48. Actress Kellie Martin (“Christy,” ”Life Goes On”) is 44. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 42. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 39. Actress Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Actress Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 38. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 27.

Oct. 17: Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 77. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 77. Actor Michael McKean is 72. Actor George Wendt is 71. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 70. Country singer Alan Jackson is 61. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 59. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” ”Beavis and Butthead”) is 57. Comedian Norm Macdonald is 56. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 51. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 50. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘N Sync is 48. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actress Sharon Leal (“Boston Public”) is 47. Actress Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 36. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” ”Private Practice”) is 35. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” ”In The House”) is 31.

Oct. 18: Actress Dawn Wells (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 81. Actor Joe Morton is 72. Actress Pam Dawber is 69. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 58. Actor Vincent Spano is 57. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 53. Singer Nonchalant is 46. Actress Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 45. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 45. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 41. Singer Ne-Yo is 40. Actress Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 35. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 35. Actor Zac Efron is 32. Actress Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 30. Actor Tyler Posey is 28. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 28.

Oct. 19: Actor Tony Lo Bianco (“The French Connection”) is 83. Artist Peter Max is 82. Actor Michael Gambon (“Harry Potter” films) is 79. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 71. Actress Annie Golden (“Orange is the New Black”) is 68. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger of World Party is 62. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 59. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 54. Actor Jon Favreau is 53. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 50. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 47. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 43. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 43. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 42. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 39. Actress Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 37. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 33. Actress Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29. Actress Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 26.

