The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars sue Georgia tax official

October 15, 2019 11:36 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Reality television personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley are accusing a Georgia tax official of abusing his office to pursue “bogus tax evasion claims” against them.

A spokesman for the Chrisleys said in a news release Tuesday that the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Joshua Waites, the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s office of special investigations.

A department spokesman didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit says Waites targeted Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter and improperly shared confidential tax information to try to get compromising information.

The Chrisleys last month reached an agreement to settle allegations that they failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in state income taxes.

The Chrisleys have pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges, some involving taxes.

