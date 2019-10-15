Listen Live Sports

Crossover artist Lauren Daigle reigns at Dove Awards

October 15, 2019 11:00 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Lauren Daigle reigned at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards on Tuesday, winning artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.

The 28-year-old Louisiana-born artist was the leading nominee coming into the awards show, held in Nashville, Tennessee, and marks her second artist of the year win in just three years. She won song of the year for her multiplatinum and Grammy-winning crossover single “You Say,” which has introduced her to much wider audiences in the last year.

Kirk Franklin, who won gospel artist of the year and contemporary gospel recorded song of the year, used his acceptance speech to call for prayers after the fatal shooting of a Fort Worth woman by a police officer over the weekend.

