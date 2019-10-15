Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Manhattan prosecutor: 12 Gooding accusers could testify

October 15, 2019 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Up to a dozen accusers could testify at the sexual misconduct trial of Cuba Gooding Jr., a Manhattan prosecutor said Tuesday.

Prosecutor Jenna Long made the comment as the actor pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.

The allegations from the 12 other women range from 2001 to 2018 and all involve allegations he touched or grabbed women at bars, hotels or restaurants. Prosecutors said several of the alleged incidents happened in New York or the Los Angeles area. Others are said to have occurred in Las Vegas, Dallas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star was previously accused of groping a woman’s breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

The defense has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Gooding’s lawyer said outside court that he is “absolutely dumbfounded.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department