The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Cuba Gooding Jr.’s groping trial set to begin on Thursday

October 10, 2019 12:25 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr.’s New York trial on groping charges is set to begin.

The trial, which is scheduled to start Thursday, was postponed in September after prosecutors said they were still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star’s case. Gooding’s lawyers argued against the delay.

The actor is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman’s breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He’s pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and is free on his own recognizance. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

