Deliberations at gang trial where Tekashi 6ix9ine testified

October 3, 2019 7:37 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Deliberations are underway in the New York trial of two alleged members of the gang that up-and-coming rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (teh-KAH’-shee sihks-NEYN’) joined to give himself street credibility.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty and took the witness stand in federal court in Manhattan against two alleged fellow members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The jury ended its first day weighing the racketeering case Wednesday without a verdict.

6ix9ine testified that he joined the gang to give him street credibility in exchange for a cut of his music industry earnings. He described being abducted and robbed at gunpoint after having a falling out with one of the defendants.

Defense lawyers have denied the allegations against their clients, Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison.

