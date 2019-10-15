Listen Live Sports

Ex-inmate Cyntoia Brown-Long argues for redemption in memoir

October 15, 2019 9:39 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The story of 31-year-old Cyntoia Brown-Long has mostly been framed by attorneys, filmmakers and celebrities such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

But Brown-Long, recently released from prison about spending nearly half of her life behind bars, is speaking out in a memoir, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System,” which was published Tuesday by Simon and Schuster.

The memoir goes deep into the patterns of sexual abuse, predatory men and a childhood raised in the juvenile justice system that led up to Brown-Long’s life sentence as a teenager.

But Brown-Long said the book shows a more complex picture of her road to redemption and she wants to use her platform to bring attention to juvenile justice reform.

