Fashion’s LaQuan Smith embraces that Champagne lifestyle

LaQuan Smith is all about the Champagne lifestyle: bubbly, luxurious and, especially when it comes to the women’s clothes he creates, sexy.

The designer made his New York Fashion Week debut at 21, with a sleek and sassy collection he dubbed “Water Goddess.” The rise of the now-31-year-old seems meteoric as he’s gone from sneaking into industry events as an intern to outfitting Beyonce and Rihanna.

Some see the self-trained Smith as a pioneer in pushing the fashion culture forward.

The self-trained designer was rejected by both the Fashion Institute of Technology and the Parsons School of Design. He says he owes his success to staying true to himself and listening to his gut.

Moet & Chandon named Smith one of its “Nectar of the Culture” ambassadors on Tuesday.

