‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip, Joanna Gaines to open Texas hotel

October 4, 2019 10:06 am
 
< a min read
WACO, Texas (AP) — The next redo project for former “Fixer Upper” TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will be a Texas hotel.

The couple on Thursday announced plans to transform a three-story office building into a boutique hotel in Waco. The site is a few blocks from their Magnolia Market at the Silos.

McLennan County owned the 91-year-old Grand Karem Shrine building. Commissioners last year agreed to sell the property, which housed health service offices, to Magnolia Vacation Rentals for $930,000. The county sold a nearby parking garage for $500,000.

No name was announced for the hotel expected to open in 2021.

Chip and Joanna Gaines in June announced a more than $10 million plan for a retail village at Magnolia Market at the Silos with more shops and other attractions.

