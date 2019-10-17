Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Florida pastor facing sexual abuse charges released on bond

October 17, 2019 11:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A pastor and popular Christian radio show host in Florida has been released on bond as he faces charges he raped a child from his church numerous times over five years.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Rev. Bryan Fulwider was released Wednesday night after posting a $700,000 bond. Fulwider agreed to remain in the Orlando-area counties of Orange and Seminole. He is forbidden from having contact with the victim.

The 59-year-old pastor was arrested Oct. 2 after a young woman told investigators he began abusing her in 2014 when she was 14 and he was senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider co-hosts “Friends Talking Faith,” broadcasting weekly on WMFE.

Advertisement

Fulwider’s attorney says his client denies the allegations. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico