Georgia mall featured in ‘Stranger Things’ to go up for sale

October 10, 2019 12:03 pm
 
DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Most of the Georgia mall heavily featured in the latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is going up for sale.

News outlets report Moonbeam Capital Partners is ready to sell its portion of the long-struggling Gwinnett Place Mall, which has been so empty that a body went unnoticed near the food court for about two weeks in 2017.

A senior vice president for real estate firm Colliers International Atlanta, Tony D’Ambrosio, says no asking price has been set for the mall’s interior retail portion and much of its parking lots. The mall’s anchor tenants and their surrounding parking spaces, including Macy’s and a now-shuttered Sears store, are owned separately.

