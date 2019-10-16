Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ghost hunter’s work gets TV afterlife in ‘The Holzer Files’

October 16, 2019 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The work of the late paranormal researcher Hans Holzer is getting an afterlife on TV.

Holzer wrote more than 100 books starting with “Ghost Hunter” in 1963 and including “Murder in Amityville,” which was the basis for the 1982 film “Amityville II: The Possession.”

Travel Channel’s “The Holzer Files” takes a second look at Holzer’s investigations of odd events. The series airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

In upcoming episodes, a team including a paranormal investigator visits houses in California, Massachusetts, Texas and elsewhere said to be haunted.

Advertisement

Alexandra Holzer says her father believed that spirits were fellow human beings in trouble and unable to move on.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico