Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Gina Rodriguez apologizes for singing N-word lyric

October 15, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Gina Rodriguez has apologized for singing along on her Instagram story to a Fugees verse that includes the N-word.

The “Jane the Virgin” actress deleted the short video she posted Tuesday and replaced it with her apology, but not before memes and other backlash ensued. Rodriguez said in her apology she’s a longtime Fugees and Lauryn Hill fan and didn’t mean to offend anyone.

She sang along to “Ready or Not” and recited the racial slur as she sat in a makeup chair.

Some of the outrage focused on remarks Rodriguez made last year during a panel discussion. She said black women in Hollywood are paid more than Latina women. Detractors at the time noted the highest paid TV actress in the world that year was Sofia Vergara, from Colombia.

Advertisement

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department