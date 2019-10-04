Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

October 4, 2019 7:19 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Democratic presidential candidate; former Gov. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., Republican presidential candidates.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

