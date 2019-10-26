Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

October 26, 2019 12:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Will Hurd, R-Texas

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

