Hollywood ‘fixer’ Scotty Bowers dies at age 96

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-described Hollywood “fixer” who wrote a tell-all book about his sexual adventures has died. Scotty Bowers was 96.

Bowers’ agent, David Kuhn, said he died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

Bowers’ “Full Service” was published in 2012. He wrote of orgies with Cole Porter, “sexual mischief” with Cary Grant and actor Randolph Scott and affairs with J. Edgar Hoover and Spencer Tracy.

Critics were skeptical, but his defenders included longtime friend Gore Vidal.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.