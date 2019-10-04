Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Housewives’ spouse can be in Italy as he fights deportation

October 4, 2019 9:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star can go to Italy while he fights deportation efforts.

A court in Philadelphia on Thursday lifted a stay in Joe Giudice’s (joo-DEE’-chay) case. That paves the way for him to soon return to the country of his birth.

Even though Giudice opposes his deportation, he asked the court last month to allow him to relocate to Italy during the fight.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

Advertisement

Joe Giudice has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term. A judge ruled in October that he would be deported upon completion of his sentence.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore