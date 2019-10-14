In ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ Waititi attempts his boldest balancing act

TORONTO (AP) — Taika Waititi could have made just about anything after the success of “Thor: Ragnarok.” But he used his industry capital to make the Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit.”

It’s a comic coming-of-age story about a 10-year-old boy named Jojo who lives with his mom and has an imaginary friend he talks to for company and guidance. Oh, and “Jojo Rabbit” is set in Nazi Germany and that imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler, as played by Waititi.

The film has been compared to “Rushmore” meets “Life Is Beautiful.” While it’s found a mixed response from critics, it won the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, a prize that has for the last decade always corresponded with a best-picture nomination at the Oscars.

Fox Searchlight will release “Jojo Rabbit” on Friday.

