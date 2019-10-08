Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Japan reopens exhibit shut over ‘comfort woman’ statue

October 8, 2019 5:15 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese exhibit dedicated to censored art has reopened after being forced to close because of threats over a statue symbolizing World War II Korean “comfort women” sexually abused by Japanese soldiers.

The exhibit, part of the Aichi Triennale 2019 art festival, features a “comfort woman” statue and other works previously censored because of themes considered taboo in Japan, such as wartime history and Emperor Hirohito’s role.

The “Freedom of Expression?” exhibit reopened Tuesday, a week before the end of the 75-day festival in central Japan, following demands from artists and others.

It was shut three days after opening in August in response to protests against the statue as Tokyo’s relations with Seoul deteriorated over history and trade tensions. An arson threat escalated fears.

