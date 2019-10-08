Listen Live Sports

Josh Groban plans to ‘let go’ in upcoming show series

October 8, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Groban has a date for Valentine’s Day — with 6,000 or so of his fans.

The singer-songwriter said Tuesday he has booked New York City’s massive Radio City Music Hall for a Feb. 14 show that he promises will be a night of music with special guests and plenty of spontaneous, off-the-cuff segments.

In addition to Valentine’s Day, Groban has also booked Radio City for April 18 and hopes he will return to the venue for a new show every few months.

While details are still being worked out, the show will have an orchestra, band and choir plus guests and impromptu interaction with fans. He promised that no two shows will be the same.

