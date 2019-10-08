Listen Live Sports

Judd Nelson: No misgivings about ‘The Breakfast Club’

October 8, 2019 12:02 pm
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Actor Judd Nelson says he doesn’t share the misgivings about “The Breakfast Club” that co-star Molly Ringwald expressed in a first-person column.

In April 2018, Ringwald wrote a column for The New Yorker about watching the movie a few years earlier with her then 10-year-old daughter. Her discomfort focuses on interactions that her character had with a “bad boy” portrayed by Nelson.

In an interview with The StarNews of Wilmington , Nelson says he thinks the 1985 movie is “a product of its time” and that he doesn’t “see those problems that Molly sees.”

The 59-year-old Nelson is in Wilmington to star in the play “Love Letters,” which will be performed Saturday at Kenan Auditorium. His co-star in the two-person drama is Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer in “Twin Peaks.”

