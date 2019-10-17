Listen Live Sports

Kim Kardashian urges clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate

October 17, 2019 1:18 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has joined a chorus of voices calling for clemency for a black man on Oklahoma’s death row who says a racist juror tainted the outcome of his trial.

Julius Jones was convicted of murder in the 1999 slaying of 45-year-old Paul Howell.

Kardashian West tweeted Wednesday urging Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state Pardon and Parole Board to consider Jones’ clemency petition, which was filed Tuesday.

Jones’ lawyers have requested that his death sentence to be commuted to time served.

Jones appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court after a juror told Jones’ lawyers in 2017 that another juror used a racist term to describe Jones in his 2002 trial, saying authorities should “shoot him behind the jail.”

The court rejected that appeal.

