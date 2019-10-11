Listen Live Sports

Late opera star Jessye Norman’s US hometown honors her life

October 11, 2019 1:29 am
 
< a min read
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The hometown of renowned opera star Jessye Norman is continuing four days of honoring her life.

Augusta, Georgia, officials plan on Friday to name the street outside the arts school Norman opened in 2003 after her. The Jessye Norman School of the Arts provides free fine arts education to disadvantaged children.

The ceremony was planned before Norman died Sept. 30 at 74 . One of the few black singers to gain worldwide stardom in the opera world, Norman had hoped to attend the celebration. Her studio is a block from another street honoring an Augusta music giant — James Brown.

A second day of public viewing of Norman will take place Friday at an Augusta church. Her funeral is scheduled Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows Sunday.

