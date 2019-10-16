Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lawyers linked to Panama Papers seek to stop Netflix movie

October 16, 2019 12:31 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two lawyers linked to the so-called Panama Papers are asking a federal judge to stop Neflix’s upcoming release of “The Laundromat,” which they say defames them as lawless attorneys and may affect criminal cases against them.

Panamanian lawyers Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca filed a defamation lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order Wednesday in federal court in Connecticut.

Netflix is set to release the movie Friday, after it had a limited release in theaters. It stars Gary Oldman as Mossack and Antonio Banderas as Fonseca, as well as Meryl Streep.

Netflix says the case should be dismissed or moved to California.

The Panama Papers were more than 11 million documents leaked from the two lawyers’ firm in a data breach that shed light on how the rich hide their money.

