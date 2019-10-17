Listen Live Sports

Library exhibit offers glimpse into Salinger’s life and work

October 17, 2019 12:06 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Salinger thought of including his generation’s idea of a trigger alert as he worked on “The Catcher in the Rye.”

In an early draft of the 1951 novel, narrator Holden Caulfield warns that the story will include “quite a bit of swearing and sex stuff.” But Salinger himself drew a large “X’ over the passage and wrote “delete” in the margins.”

The manuscript is part of a Salinger exhibit which opens Friday and continues through Jan. 19 at the New York Public Library’s historic 5th Avenue branch in Manhattan.

The display also includes family photographs, letters and other rarities from the famously private author, who died in 2010.

The exhibit, titled “JD Salinger,” draws from archives made available by Salinger’s family and helps mark the centennial of his birth.

