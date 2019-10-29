Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man convicted of burglarizing Wayne Newton’s home sentenced

October 29, 2019 6:02 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prison inmate convicted of burglarizing the mansion of “Mr. Las Vegas” entertainer Wayne Newton twice in 2018 has been sentenced to a minimum of 22 years.

Weslie Martin was convicted in June of 11 felonies including home invasion.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Martin sold stolen Newton valuables to a pawn shop.

Martin has previous burglary-related and firearms convictions and was serving up to six years in prison for violating probation and being a felon in possession of a gun.

He faced up to life in prison as a habitual criminal.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a judge Tuesday decided Martin should serve a maximum of 64 years.

Newton and his wife said the crimes had changed their lives and Newton said he was still angry at the thief.

