Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Marlon James, Laili Lalami are National Book Award nominees

October 8, 2019 10:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Marlon James’ fantasy novel “Black Leopard, Red Wolf,” Laila Lalami’s immigrant tale “The Other Americans” and Jason Reynolds’ neighborhood story “Look Both Ways” are among this year’s finalists for the 70th annual National Book Awards.

Five nominees were announced Tuesday in each of five categories, ranging from fiction to translation to young people’s literature. James and Lalami were chosen for fiction, along with Susan Choi’s “Trust Exercise,” Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s “Sabrina & Corina” and Julia Phillips’ “Disappearing Earth.”

The winners will be announced Nov. 20 at a benefit dinner in New York City, with LeVar Burton serving as host. The awards are presented by the National Book Foundation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded