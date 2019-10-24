Listen Live Sports

‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Farewell,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ top Gotham noms

October 24, 2019 12:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” led the 29th annual Gotham Awards with three nominations apiece, including best feature.

The Independent Film Project, which puts on the Gothams, announced the nominations Thursday for the December 2nd awards ceremony. The Gotham Awards are one of the first stops in Hollywood’s awards season. They focus entirely on independent films as voted on by panels of journalists and filmmakers.

“Marriage Story” was also nominated for Adam Driver’s performance and Baumbach’s script. “The Farewell” added nods for Wang’s screenplay and Awkwafina’s leading performance. “Uncut Gems” also earned nominations for Adam Sandler and Julia Fox, for breakthrough actor.

Also up for best feature are Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” and Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves.”

Indie distributor A24 dominated the awards with 14 nominations, including three for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

