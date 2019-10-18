Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New HBO series ‘Watchmen’ hopes to match original’s ambition

October 18, 2019 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Damon Lindelof didn’t take lightly the challenge of adapting the most acclaimed graphic novel of all time.

The “Lost” and “The Leftovers” co-creator was a fan of the revered “Watchmen” book ever since his father handed him the first few issues in the mid-1980s when he was 13 years old.

So agreeing to spearhead HBO’s new adaptation didn’t come without a bout or two of nerves.

Lindelof will see how he’s done when the first of his nine-episode “Watchman” follow-up debuts Sunday and the fanboys and fangirls weigh in. They will find many things that its creators have respectfully left in their honor.

Advertisement

The creators have managed to lure an eclectic list of actors, including Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson and Don Johnson.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska