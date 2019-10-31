Listen Live Sports

Notre Dame delays plan to cover Columbus murals until 2022

October 31, 2019 12:55 pm
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame is delaying its plan to cover up 19th century murals depicting Christopher Columbus in America that have long been criticized for their stereotypical images of Native Americans and blacks.

The Catholic university based in South Bend, Indiana, announced in January that it would conceal the offending artwork. The school’s president, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, said last month that a new exhibit will explore Notre Dame’s early history, including images of the Columbus murals and information about their historical importance.

School spokesman Dennis Brown told the South Bend Tribune this week that Notre Dame won’t cover the 1880s paintings until the museum is completed in 2022.

Students, employees and alumni signed a letter in a 2017 campus newspaper calling for the murals to be removed.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

