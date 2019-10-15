Listen Live Sports

Only 3 returning big network shows see rise in live viewers

October 15, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — What do ABC’s drama “A Million Little Things,” its reality show “Shark Tank” and Fox’s first-responder drama “9-1-1” have in common?

The Nielsen company says they are the only returning shows on the big television networks to have more live viewers than they had at this point in 2018.

Yet network executives aren’t panicking yet.

Because of the rapid changes in how people watch TV, many programs get the majority of their audience on a time-delayed basis.

The networks, meanwhile, wait patiently for more returns to come in.

