Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Painting stolen by Nazis recovered from New York museum

October 23, 2019 11:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A painting that was stolen by the Nazis has been recovered from an upstate New York museum by the FBI.

The work “Winter” by American artist Gari Melchers was part of the collection at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie before it was recovered Sept. 10.

Court documents say German publisher and philanthropist Rudolf Mosse acquired the painting at the Great Berlin Art Exhibition in 1900. The Nazi government seized control of the family’s art collection after Mosse’s family members fled Germany in 1933.

Suzan D. Friedlander, the museum’s executive director and chief curator, told The Times Union the institution “was of course very upset to learn the history of the painting’s seizure.”

Advertisement

The FBI will hold the painting until it is reunited with the Mosse family.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon