‘Patsy and Loretta’ highlights bond between iconic singers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The new Lifetime film “Patsy and Loretta” highlights the unexplored friendship between two of country music’s most powerful voices.

Director Callie Khouri, who wrote the classic female adventure film “Thelma and Louise,” wanted to show the bond between the two pioneering artists, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, who became friends when their careers overlapped in the early ’60s.

Although their styles were different, the two women challenged expectations for women in country music, with Cline becoming one of the first crossover country stars, while Lynn’s lyrics spoke to rural women.

Tony-winning actress Jessie Mueller, who plays Lynn, says they both laid the groundwork for so many female artists that came after them.

Advertisement

The film airs on Oct. 19 on Lifetime.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.