Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Patsy and Loretta’ highlights bond between iconic singers

October 16, 2019 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The new Lifetime film “Patsy and Loretta” highlights the unexplored friendship between two of country music’s most powerful voices.

Director Callie Khouri, who wrote the classic female adventure film “Thelma and Louise,” wanted to show the bond between the two pioneering artists, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, who became friends when their careers overlapped in the early ’60s.

Although their styles were different, the two women challenged expectations for women in country music, with Cline becoming one of the first crossover country stars, while Lynn’s lyrics spoke to rural women.

Tony-winning actress Jessie Mueller, who plays Lynn, says they both laid the groundwork for so many female artists that came after them.

Advertisement

The film airs on Oct. 19 on Lifetime.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico