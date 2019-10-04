Listen Live Sports

Police: ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested in LA after struggle

October 4, 2019 3:30 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday on suspicion of kidnapping in Los Angeles and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody, police said.

Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills, police Officer Jeff Lee said.

The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and officers used a stun gun to take him into custody, Lee said. He was released later in the day.

A child at the residence was unharmed.

The reality star has been seen in Los Angeles in recent days with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. Police, however, did not identify who else was involved in the incident.

Phone and email messages left for Ortiz-Magro’s manager were not immediately returned.

Harley has faced misdemeanor domestic battery cases three times in Las Vegas relating to scuffles with Ortiz-Magro, including one this year and cases in 2016 and 2018. All were dismissed.

Harley’s attorney Michael Cristalli said he was collecting information about Ortiz-Magro’s arrest in Los Angeles and had no immediate comment.

The couple has a young daughter.

___

Associated Press Writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

