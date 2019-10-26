Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prince’s anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans

October 26, 2019 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The memoir Prince started but didn’t finish before his 2016 death is ready for his fans to read. And his collaborator, Dan Piepenbring, is telling all on how “The Beautiful Ones” finally came together.

The book, from Spiegel & Grau, goes on sale Tuesday.

Piepenbring said panic, shock and joy swept over him when he was chosen by Prince. They met face-to-face for about 15 hours before the superstar’s death from an accidental drug overdose.

Prince had written just 28 pages, leaving Piepenbring searching for a way to complete the book. He found it at Prince’s Paisley Park, using photos and other artifacts from the icon’s childhood and early career.

Advertisement

In the book, Prince looks back on how conflicts between his parents played out in his life.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal