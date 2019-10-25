Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Producers Guild to honor Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2020

October 25, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix chief Ted Sarandos will be honored in early 2020 with an award by the Producers Guild of America.

The guild announced Friday that Sarandos will receive its top honor, the Milestone Award, at its awards ceremony on Jan. 18. Since 2000, Sarandos has led Netflix’s content efforts including its first foray into original programming with “House of Cards” in 2013.

Netflix is now the leading streaming platform, with several competitors including Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia set to launch new services next months.

Producers Guild Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher praised Sarandos’ leadership of Netflix in Friday’s announcement, saying the company “has forever left its mark on Hollywood.”

Advertisement

Previous Milestone Award winners include Clint Eastwood, Disney executive Bob Iger and Steven Spielberg.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal