The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

October 31, 2019 1:23 pm
 
Best-selling Books Week Ending 10/26/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Deserter” by Demille/DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

7. “Agent Running in the Field” by John le Carre (Viking)

8. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. “The Burning White” by Brent Weeks (Orbit)

11. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

12. “To the Land of Long Lost Friends” by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon)

13. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

14. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. “Me” by Elton John (Holt)

3. “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

4. “Bining with Babish” by Andrew Rea (HMH)

5. “Trump vs. China” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

6. “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe (Gallery)

7. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kolb (Putnam)

8. “Three Days at the Brink” by Bret Baier (Morrow)

9. “Nothing Fancy” by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

11. “Dumpty” by John Lithglow (Chronicle Prism)

12. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

13. “Food: What the Heck Should I Cook? by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, Spark)

14. “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

15. “The Official Bright Line Eating Cookbook” by Susan Peirce Thompson (Hay House)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Meant to Be Yours” by Susan Mallery (HQN)

3. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Vision)

4. “Doctor Sleep” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)

5. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Vision)

6. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

9. “Year One” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Season of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

11. “Kisses in the Snow” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “The Christmas Dare” by Lori Wilde (Avon)

14. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)

15. “Play Dirty” by Sandra Brown (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The 18th Abduction” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

6. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

8. “A Well-Behaved Woman” by Therese Anne Fowler (Griffin)

9. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

10. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.)

11. “Watchmen (2019 ed.) by Moore/Gibbons (DC)

12. “Doctor Sleep” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Gallery)

13. “Official SAT Study Guide (2020 ed.) (College Board)

14. “The Outsider by Stephen King (Gallery)

15. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

