R. Kelly up for status hearing in Chicago federal case

October 30, 2019 12:26 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Singer R. Kelly is slated to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, where his lawyers could broach a longshot request for a judge to grant him bond as he awaits his child pornography trial.

Wednesday’s status hearing comes nearly a month after a judge in a related federal case in New York refused to approve bond for Kelly, declaring him a flight risk and a risk to potential witnesses.

The 52-year-old has entered not guilty pleas to all charges against him in Chicago and New York, where he is accused of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Kelly is detained in Chicago. Even if the judge agrees to grant him bond, it’d be largely academic. He couldn’t be released until the New York federal judge changes her mind.

