Report: Driver recklessness caused crash injuring Kevin Hart

October 10, 2019 9:12 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators say a man driving Kevin Hart’s vintage muscle car accelerated recklessly on a Southern California highway, causing the September accident that left the comedian, driver and another passenger seriously injured.

A California Highway Patrol report released Thursday says Jared Black was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control while driving the comic actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and the driver’s fiancee as passengers Sept. 1. The car then careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree.

Investigators say it appears no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The CHP says the 40-year-old Hart had major back injuries.

Hart released a statement later Thursday saying he has nothing but love for Black and wishes him a speedy recovery.

