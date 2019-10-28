Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Richmond to be featured on Food Network capital cities show

October 28, 2019 4:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A show filmed in Richmond by celebrity chef Guy Fieri will air next month on the Food Network.

A news release says that “a classic deli” cooking modern tastes like duck pierogis and Jewish egg rolls will be feature on the “Cruisin’ Capital Cities” episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives & Triple D Nation.”

The episode will air on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.

Fieri was spotted around Richmond in early September in or near several restaurants, including Perly’s, Pop’s Market, The Fancy Biscuit, Soul Taco, ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque, Carena’s Jamaican Grille and at Dots Back Inn.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal