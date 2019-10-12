Listen Live Sports

Robert Forster, Oscar-nominee for ‘Jackie Brown,’ dies at 78

October 12, 2019 1:33 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in “Jackie Brown,” has died. He was 78.

Forster’s agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer.

A native of Rochester, New York, Forster made his film debut in the 1967 John Huston film “Reflections in a Golden Eye,” starred in the television series “Banyon” and in Haskell Wexler’s “Medium Cool.”

But it was Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown” that put him back on the map. He’d lose the supporting actor Oscar that year to Robin Williams for “Good Will Hunting.”

Forster also appeared recently in the “Twin Peaks” revival and the “Breaking Bad” spinoff film “El Camino” that debuted on Netflix Friday.

