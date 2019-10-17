Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Singer Gretchen Wilson forced to leave New Mexico hotel

October 17, 2019 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Country singer Gretchen Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room.

Police spokesman Dan Trujillo says she and her team left voluntarily.

Wilson took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to criticize the hotel.

Advertisement

According to the “Redneck Woman” singer, she got to her room at 12:30 a.m. and was reprimanded for talking.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

She says she was later kicked out “for no reason.”

In a 911 call, a hotel employee said Wilson’s volume level for talking was the equivalent of yelling.

A representative for Wilson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico