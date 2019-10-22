Listen Live Sports

Springsteen surprises moviegoers at film preview screenings

October 22, 2019 10:38 am
 
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen surprised moviegoers by introducing his new concert film in his New Jersey hometown.

The Asbury Park Press reports Springsteen introduced two showings of “Western Stars” at the AMC Loews Freehold Metroplex Cinema in Freehold on Saturday.

Springsteen is a native of Freehold borough.

Springsteen told audiences that since his band knew it wasn’t going to tour, he had to try to figure out a way to bring the music to his audience.

“Western Stars” is a concert film shot in a barn in front of a small audience at Springsteen’s property in Colts Neck.

The music album “Western Stars” was released in June.

A second preview screening is scheduled for Wednesday. The film hits theaters Friday.

