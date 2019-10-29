Listen Live Sports

‘Tarzan’ actor’s son unarmed when fatally shot by deputies

October 29, 2019 7:19 pm
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the son of actor Ron Ely was unarmed when he was fatally shot earlier this month at the “Tarzan” star’s home.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department says four deputies fired 24 rounds at Cameron Ely, who was being sought on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother on Oct. 15. The agency said the 30-year-old told deputies he was armed and made motions like he was drawing a weapon when he was shot outside his father’s home in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

Three of the deputies who fired on Cameron Ely have more than 12 years of experience apiece; the other deputy has two years of law enforcement experience.

The younger Ely is suspected of stabbing his mother, Valerie Lundeen Ely, multiple times and killing her. No motive for the slaying has been released.

Ron Ely, 81, played the title character on the NBC series “Tarzan,” which ran from 1966 to 1968.

He was host of the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981 and later married Valerie, a former Miss Florida. The couple had three children.

The actor was home at the time of the stabbing, but there is no report that he was injured.

