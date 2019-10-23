Listen Live Sports

Technology is remaking how we see the ancient art of theater

October 23, 2019 11:25 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — These days you can watch a Broadway musical from a subway train seat. You can get your stage fix at your local movie theater or hear a play while jogging.

Theater just isn’t what it used to be.

Media companies armed with the latest in technology are evolving it past the quaint notion of patrons filing into a venue and sitting quietly in the dark.

Kicking yourself that you never saw the play “Fleabag”? Relax. Cinema distributor Fathom Events has you covered.

Can’t wait for the live-action “Cats” movie? Then watch a stage version while cuddling your own cat on the couch, thanks to digital theater streaming network BroadwayHD. Or put on your headphones and listen to the play “True West” via Audible.

