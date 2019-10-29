Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

October 29, 2019
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 27, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. NBA 2K20, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Photo Roulette, Photo Roulette AS

2. Gradient Photo Editor, Ticket To The Moon, Inc.

3. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

4. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

5. Countdown App, Ryan Boyling

6. My Replica – Celebrity Like Me, OAK APPLICATIONS LIMITED

7. Tennis Clash: Fun Sports Games, Wildlife Studios

8. Icing on the Cake, Lion Studios

9. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

10. Barber Shop!, MADBOX

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. XtraMath, XtraMath

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. My City : Ski Resort, My Town Games LTD

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

2. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

3. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

4. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. i Peel Good, Lion Studios

8. #Calculator, ReadIQ

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

