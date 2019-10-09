Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Thousands mourn Mexican singer José José at homage

October 9, 2019 1:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of Mexico City residents lined the sides of major boulevards Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the hearse carrying the ashes of singer José José.

The ashes of the Mexico City-born singer were flow back to Mexico aboard a military plane early in the day.

A hearse picked up the casket bearing his ashes at the airport and drove to the city’s downtown. Along the route, admirers tossed flowers and waved to the passing vehicle as it made its way to the Palace of Fine Arts.

A tribute to the Mexico City-born singer was held at the art-deco theater. An orchestra played renditions of some of his songs, including “El Triste.”

Advertisement

Later, his ashes are scheduled to be taken to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe and then to the neighborhood where he was born.

José José died Sept. 28 in South Florida at age 71. His relatives had disagreed over where his remains would be laid to rest.

His body was cremated in Miami, and it was agreed that half the ashes would remain there and the other half would be brought to Mexico.

Known as Mexico’s “Prince of Song,” his real name was José Sosa Ortiz. He rose to fame in the early 1970s with his soaring ballads.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity