On Oct. 3, 1941, the film “The Maltese Falcon” opened.

In 1945, ten-year-old Elvis Presley made his first public appearance in a talent show at the Mississippi-Alabama Dairy Show, singing “Old Shep.” He won second place and $5.

In 1954, “Father Knows Best” premiered on CBS.

In 1955, “Captain Kangaroo” premiered on CBS, and “The Mickey Mouse Club” made its debut on ABC.

In 1957, “The Woody Woodpecker Show” made its premiere on ABC.

In 1967, folk singer Woody Guthrie died in New York at the age of 55. Guthrie had been in the hospital for most of the last decade of his life, suffering from Huntington’s disease.

In 1998, actor Roddy McDowall died of cancer in Los Angeles. He was 70.

In 2000, singer-bassist Benjamin Orr of The Cars died of pancreatic cancer in Atlanta. He was 53.

In 2003, Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy was mauled by a white tiger during a performance in Las Vegas.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 83. Singer Chubby Checker is 78. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg”) is 77. Magician Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy is 75. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 70. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 69. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 68. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 63. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 60. Actor Jack Wagner is 60. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 57. Actress Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 50. Singer Gwen Stefani (steh-FAH’-nee) of No Doubt is 50. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Singer G. Love is 47. Actress Keiko Agena (KAY’-koh ah-GAYN’-ah) (“Gilmore Girls”) is 46. Actress Neve (NEV) Campbell is 46. Actress Lena Headey (HEE’-dee) (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Singer India.Arie (ah-REE’) is 44. Rapper Talib Kweli (tuh-LIB’ kwah-LEE’) is 44. Actress Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 44. Actor Seann William Scott (movie “Dukes of Hazzard,” ”American Pie”) is 43. Actress Shannyn Sossamon (TV’s “Moonlight,” Film’s “The Rules of Attraction”) is 41. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 40. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 37. Actress Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 36. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 36. Country singer Drake White is 36. Actress Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 35. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 35. Singer Ashlee Simpson is 35. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 31. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 15.

