On Oct. 1, 1962, Johnny Carson took over as regular host of NBC’s “Tonight” show, succeeding Jack Paar. He retired in 1992 after a 29-year run on late-night television.

In 1967, Pink Floyd arrived in the U.S. for their first American tour, a month after their debut album, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn,” was released.

In 1968, the cult horror movie “Night of the Living Dead” had its world premiere in Pittsburgh, where it was filmed.

In 1970, singer Curtis Mayfield left The Impressions to go solo.

Also in 1970, Jimi Hendrix was buried in his hometown of Seattle, Washington.

In 1975, an intruder shot and killed Al Jackson, drummer for Booker T. and the MG’s, at his home in Memphis. The group was planning a reunion at the time of Jackson’s death.

In 1977, Elton John became the first rock star to be honored in New York City’s Madison Square Garden Hall of Fame.

Also in 1998, the president of the Philippines banned actress Claire Danes from entering the country. Filipinos were angry that in an interview, Danes had called Manila smelly, weird and full of rats.

In 2003, actress Halle (HAL’-ee) Berry and musician Eric Benet (beh-NAY’) announced they were separating. They had been married less than three years.

In 2011, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons married actress Shannon Tweed in Beverly Hills, California after being together for 28 years and having two children.

In 2017, a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the time. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 84. Actress Stella Stevens is 81. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 73. Actor Stephen Collins (“Seventh Heaven”) is 72. Actor Randy Quaid is 69. Singer Howard Hewett is 64. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 61. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 60. Actor Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is 57. Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 55. Model-actress Cindy Margolis is 54. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 51. Actor Zach Galifianakis (ga-lih-fih-NA’-kihs) (“The Hangover”) is 50. Actress Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 45. Actress Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” ”Everwood”) is 39. Actress Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 37. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Underground,” ”Wanda At Large”) is 33. Actress Brie Larson (“United States of Tara”) is 30. Singer Jade Bird is 22. Actress Priah (PREE’-ah) Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 13. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 11.

