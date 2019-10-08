On Oct. 8, 1944, “Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” made its debut on CBS radio, on the Nelsons’ ninth wedding anniversary.

In 1958, “Bat Masterson,” starring Gene Barry, debuted on NBC.

In 1966, Cream drummer Ginger Baker collapsed after performing a 20-minute drum solo in Sussex, England. Doctors diagnosed him as having acute exhaustion and the flu.

In 1968, singer Cass Elliot made her solo debut at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. However, she had tonsillitis, and her band had not rehearsed enough. She ended up canceling the two-week engagement after opening night.

Advertisement

In 1980, singer Bob Marley collapsed during a concert in Pittsburgh. He was flown to a hospital in New York. Marley never performed again; he died in 1981.

In 1988, the comedy “Empty Nest” premiered on NBC. The show was a spinoff of “The Golden Girls” and starred Richard Mulligan.

In 1990, Tennessee Ernie Ford was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1992, the U.S. Postal Service announced a commemorative stamp booklet that included rock legends Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Ritchie Valens, plus R&B stars Clyde McPhatter, Otis Redding and Dinah Washington.

In 1999, Michael Jackson’s wife, Debbie Rowe, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married in 1996.

In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected governor of California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paul Hogan is 80. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 79. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 76. Author R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”) is 76. Country singer Susan Raye is 75. TV personality Sarah Purcell (“Real People”) is 71. Singer Airrion (AYR’-ee-uhn) Love of The Stylistics is 70. Actress Sigourney Weaver is 70. Singer Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and the Gang is 69. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 66. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 65. Comedian Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actress Stephanie Zimbalist is 63. Actress Kim Wayans (“In The House,” ”In Living Color”) is 58. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies is 56. Actor Ian Hart (“Dirt”) is 55. Singer CeCe Winans is 55. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 54. Actress Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 53. Singer Teddy Riley is 53. Actress Emily Procter (“CSI: Miami”) is 51. Actor Dylan Neal (“Blood Ties,” ”Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 50. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 49. Actor Martin Henderson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 40. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 40. Actor Nick Cannon is 39. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV’s “Manifest”) is 39. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 34. Actor Angus T. Jones (“Two and a Half Men”) is 26. Actress Molly Quinn (“Castle”) is 26. Actress Bella Thorne (TV’s “Shake It Up,” film “Midnight Sun”) is 22.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.